Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

About Innovent Biologics

OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Innovent Biologics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.41.

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

