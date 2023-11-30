Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovent Biologics
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
About Innovent Biologics
Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovent Biologics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.