Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,605,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IHT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.18. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

