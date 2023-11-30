Insider Selling: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Sells £293,621.82 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Mike Phillips sold 54,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.86), for a total value of £293,621.82 ($370,875.10).
Bytes Technology Group Price Performance
LON:BYIT opened at GBX 558 ($7.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,090.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 353.40 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 501.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
