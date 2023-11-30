Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 3,568 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,691.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.

On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $325,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $18,690.01.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $14,824.95.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robotti Robert grew its position in Legacy Housing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

