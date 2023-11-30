Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, October 23rd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28.

RBLX stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

