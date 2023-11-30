Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Raised by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

INSP traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.13. 109,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,910. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

