Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Integer worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Integer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Integer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,299. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

