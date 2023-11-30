International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 397,392 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $52,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,237,000 after buying an additional 870,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 388,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,499. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 417.94, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.