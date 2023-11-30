International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

IFF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

