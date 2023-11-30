Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Ronald A. Leslie Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.03.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.