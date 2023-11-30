Intuit Inc. (INTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on January 18th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $577.23 on Thursday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,358,000 after purchasing an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

