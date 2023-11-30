Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,118,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.17. 474,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,167. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

