Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.