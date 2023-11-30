Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 141.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

