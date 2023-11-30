Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 141.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.