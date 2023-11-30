Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Down 81.3% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 39,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,085. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.