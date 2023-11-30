Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Down 90.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

