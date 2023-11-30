Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,635. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
