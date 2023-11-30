Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 30.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.88. 20,265,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,028,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.43. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.