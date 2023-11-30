Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

