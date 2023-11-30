Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 875,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

