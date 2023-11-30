Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Cut by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $19,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 64,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,369. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.