iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Decreased by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,126,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 674,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.