iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 212,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,599. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

