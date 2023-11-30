iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,647 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

