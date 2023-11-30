iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,391. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

