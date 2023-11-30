iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is SageView Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $209,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

