iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 216,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 98,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,896. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

