iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,321 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 9.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned about 1.53% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $67,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 1,193,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,190. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

