iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 61,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

