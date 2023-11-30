iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.52. 2,809,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,304. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

