iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.83. 1,369,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,942. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

