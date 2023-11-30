iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,519 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $179.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,981,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.