iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.94. 11,846,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,353,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

