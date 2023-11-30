iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.22. 666,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

