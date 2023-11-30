iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Holdings Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 550,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $954.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

