iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 198,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

