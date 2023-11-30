iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

IJS stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

