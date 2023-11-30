iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 439,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,654. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

