Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.17 ($3.07).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Engineering Group
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.