Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of RH by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,634,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,647,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.98. 51,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,390. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $297.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. Analysts forecast that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

