Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $126.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

