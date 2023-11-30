Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHI opened at $127.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $247,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.