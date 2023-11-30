JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,606,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 506,588 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

