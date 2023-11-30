John Kober Sells 13,703 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 13,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $1,147,763.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

