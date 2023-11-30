Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,897. The firm has a market cap of $370.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

