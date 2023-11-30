Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 725.9% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 725.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

