Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,257 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $281.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $282.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

