JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 210,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of BBRE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares. The stock has a market cap of $713.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

