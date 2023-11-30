JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Cut by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 1,132,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

