Juniper Hill Capital Management LP Has $106.62 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,120 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 35.5% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $106,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. 9,621,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,161. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.