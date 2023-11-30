Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 6,940 Shares of Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,936.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,988.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 1,260 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,192.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,794 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $14,029.20.

On Monday, November 13th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,591 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $4,534.25.

Kaltura Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLTR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kaltura by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 14.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

